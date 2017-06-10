Tragic end to search for man missing in Cuyahoga River

The search for a missing man who was believed to have fallen into the Cuyahoga River has ended.

The Cleveland Fire department confirms the 52 year old man's body was found in the water just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Early Saturday morning, crews were called to West 3rd Street and Canal Road in the flats after reports that the man had fallen into the river.

The Coast Guard and the Cleveland Fire Department were called to the scene and began searching overnight Saturday.

Crews searched for a few hours before it was called off due to safety concerns.

Then at 8 a.m. Saturday, the dive team again entered the water to resume the search.

Investigators got a call from a woman who said her husband went fishing around 10 p.m. Friday and never returned.

Crews used a helicopter/boat but had no luck and that's when the Cleveland Fire Department and the Cleveland Police Department aided in the search.

No word on what the man was doing when he fell in and his identity has not yet been released.

