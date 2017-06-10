4 shot in 3 separate shootings overnight

Overnight in Cleveland, at least four people were shot in three separate shootings.

The first shooting happened around midnight, when Cleveland Police were called to University Hospitals after two men showed up with gunshot wounds.

Both men were shot in the hips, and someone drove them to the hospital after they were shot near East 125th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

The second shooting happened an hour later on the city's west side. A 16-year-old boy was was shot in the foot near West 89th Street and Detroit Road. Someone took him to MetroHospital.

Less than a half hour later, a 32-year-old woman was shot in the head at 3588 West 69th St. No further information on that shooting was released.

The names and conditions of the victims are unknown, and no suspects have been identified or arrested as of this writing.

