Tyson recalls more than 80,000 cases of chicken products

Tyson Foods has voluntary recalled 82,760 cases of chicken products. According the company's website the recall was made after a supplier notified Tyson the ingredients may contain undeclared milk, a known allergen.

The recall is limited to foodservice customers, and affected products are not available for purchase in retail stores. For a list of the impacted products click this link.

According to Tyson Foods website the company has not received any reports of illness with these products. It is unlikely the product is currently in distribution.

The company said they have identified and and is working with impacted foodservice customers to retrieve and/or remove all recalled products shipped to 30 states. Consumers with questions can call 866-328-3156.

