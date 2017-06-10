Charity car auction in Sandusky, proceeds go toward Special Wish Foundation

There was a $1 Charity Car Auction in Sandusy on Saturday. All net proceeds went toward the Special Wish Foundation.

A Special Wish Foundation is a non-profit organization that grants wishes for children under the age of 21 who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening disorder.

According to the Special Wish Foundation website the organization is the only one in the United States which grants wishes to infants, children, and adolescents from birth through and including the age of 20 years.

