Chardon Memorial walk and race honor young lives gone too soon

This year's Chardon Memorial Mile race, which helps to raise money for the Chardon Living Memorial Park, was expanded to honor the three Chardon teens recently killed in car accidents.

Race organizer Jay Wittmann says that several businesses approached him about adding a memorial walk to help honor those teens.

Just last week, two recent graduates, Jackson Condon and Dominic Ricci died in a crash on State Route 44. Back in May, A Chardon High student, Zachary St. Jean, died in a crash on Fairmount Road.

