7 pictures from Parade the Circle in Cleveland

The 28th annual Parade the Circle took place in Cleveland on Saturday. The free event featured music and art visitors to enjoy.

The theme of this year's Parade was Collage. This was a composition of often disparate elements collected and altered to complete a vision.

The event was sponsored by the Cleveland Museum of Art. The floats and parade went around Wade Circle.

Here are some photos from the event:

