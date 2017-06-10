Student-run music festival draws 15,000 to Laurel School

Live music, local food and lines of vendors filled Laurel School's Butler Campus on Saturday.

"This event is the only thing like it in the country," said Trey Wilson, director of strategic partnerships at Laurel School.

LaureLive is a two-day music festival, 15,000 people are expected to attend. What makes it even more special, is it's put together by high school students who have helped plan the event for months.

"We saw press releases being written, we went to interviews with radio stations, so it was really cool seeing everything going on," said Danielle Vinokur, Laurel School graduate.

They're steps that help set Laurel School students up for success.

"I've learned everything, from how much it costs to put on something like this, to all the little details we have to pay attention to to make everyone happy at our concert. It's awesome," said Laurel School junior Brynn Pierce. "I think that this is a good way to see whether or not you might like the music industry."

The school partnered with the Elevation Group for the second annual event. This year, it's even bigger than before.

"Seeing that concept come into reality during this weekend event, it's a really powerful experience," Wilson said.

Saturday and Sunday there are more than 30 live bands performing on three main stages. Vendors cover the campus, selling things like clothes and jewelry, and more than a dozen food trucks are on hand dishing out local favorites.

Laurel Schools Headmistress Ann Klotz said she's beyond proud of the girls at her school.

"I am so excited that this festival gives the opportunity to put real life learning into action for our girls," Klotz said. "For them to be both entrepreneurial and think about their creative side is a pretty amazing opportunity at laurel."

LaureLive is open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

