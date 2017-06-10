Three food products recalled due to allergy concerns

Giant Eagle has announced a voluntary recall of Market District Toasted Crumb Tilapia and Market District Honey Mustard Pretzel Tilapia sold fresh from the seafood department of its supermarkets, and Giant Eagle Breaded Chicken Breast sold in the prepared foods department, due to an undeclared milk allergen.

People who have an allergy, or severe sensitivity to milk, may experience serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

Product description is as follows:

Market District Toasted Crumb Tilapia 09123; 19123 Seafood March 10 – June 9, 2017

Market District Honey Mustard Pretzel Tilapia 09610 Seafood March 10 – June 9, 2017

Giant Eagle Breaded Chicken Breast 86571 Prepared Foods June 3 – 10, 2017

There have been no reported illnesses associated with these recalls to date. These iems are part of national, voluntary recalls issued by the product suppliers, Slade Gorton and Co., Inc. (Tilapia) and Gourmet Boutique LLC (Chicken).

Customers who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return it to their local Giant Eagle or Market District store for a refund.

Customers with questions may call Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.