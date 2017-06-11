Teen girl missing from Canton

Canton Police are looking for missing 13-year-old Skye Lynn McCockran.

She has been missing since June 8th.

Skye left her Cleveland Ave NW home with two unknown boys in an unknown vehicle.

She is 5'2" tall, weighs 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact Canton Police at (330) 649-5800 or text CANTON and your tip to 847411.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.