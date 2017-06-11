Child struck by car on Cleveland's east side

A toddler is recovering at the hospital after he was struck by a car late Saturday night.

The accident happened around 10:30 pm in the 7600 block of Myron Avenue.

Cleveland Police say the 3-year-old was on the north side of the street when he ran out into the road from behind a parked car.

A 41-year-old man was driving down the street when the child ran out, and the driver struck him.

The child was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. His current condition is unknown.

The driver remained on the scene. Police are still investigating.

