Draymond Green does not regret bashing Cavs fans

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said he does not regret bashing Cavs fans.

Cleveland 19 Sports Director Tony Zarella asked him about the situation on Sunday.

Just asked Draymond about bashing @Cavs fans. He doesn't regret it. Hear my full exchange with him at 6:30. https://t.co/kzucGZKoEa — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) June 11, 2017

During a Game 4 post game interview he was asked how he felt about fans chanting "Draymond sucks!" in the third quarter of Game 4.

Green responded, "I don't pay much attention to anybody in Cleveland. They don't seem to be the sharpest people around."

"I don't pay much attention to anybody in Cleveland. They don't seem to be the sharpest people around." - Draymond Green#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/mlHt9hOPFo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 10, 2017

Friday's comment comes one day after he said, "It happens every year, uhmmm fans here [in Cleveland] are just rude. My mom can hold her own though, she's good."

Draymond Green: "Fans here [in Cleveland] are just rude." pic.twitter.com/hFrbtMGCVu — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) June 8, 2017

Green was referring to an incident in the stands, between his mother and another fan, Wednesday night during Game 3 of the NBA Finals. An argument between the two caused a commotion. It got a little physical and police escorted a fan out.

The drama was caught on tape. Check it out:

