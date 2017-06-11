Carrasco, bullpen lead Indians past White Sox 4-2

By STEVE HERRICK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - Carlos Carrasco took a shutout into the sixth, three relievers combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Sunday.

Carrasco (6-3) was pulled after Todd Frazier's two-run double cut Cleveland's lead to one. The right-hander allowed seven hits, struck out four and walked one in 5 1/3 innings.

Andrew Miller retired all five batters he faced, striking out three. Bryan Shaw pitched a scoreless eighth and Cody Allen finished for his 15th save, working around a one-out single.

Francisco Lindor, Roberto Perez and Erik Gonzalez each drove in a run for Cleveland.

