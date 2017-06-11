Steve Kerr wears a Supervillains shirt at press conference

Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr wore a gray t-shirt that had 'Supervillains' written on it with the Warriors logo right below at a press conference on Sunday.

The Warriors have a 3-1 series lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. Game 5 is on Monday back on Golden State's home court.

"Doesn't matter where you win it, you just want to win it," Kerr said.

The Cavs defeated the Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday by a score of 137-116. Cleveland guard Kyrie Irving scored 40 points.

"There's only so much you can do against certain guys," Kerr said.

The Warriors Head Coach said they have to make it tougher on Irving in Game 5.

