18-year-old in critical condition after getting shot on E. 151st Street in Cleveland

A man was shot on the 3600 block of East 151st Street near Kinsman Avenue on Sunday. According to EMS the 18-year-old victim is in critical condition.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital. At this time there are no suspects.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on June 11. Police said the victim was shot in the chest.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

