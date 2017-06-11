The Cavs still have a chance

Just like the 2016 NBA Finals the Cavaliers enter Game 5 down 3 game to 1, but unlike last season the Cavs actually enter this game with momentum.

Fresh off a 137-116 win over the Warriors they seem to have figured out a formula to beat Golden State, hit lots of 3s and score a record breaking amount of points in a half, I know easy right? Of course not, but Kyrie, LeBron and the rest of the Cavaliers offense seems to be improving game by game, and if some of the role players actually took their jump shots with them to Oakland this series just might get very interesting.

A win for the Cavs tomorrow and a little bit of doubt just may enter the Warriors minds and take them back mentally to the 2016 Finals where as we all know and "Steph and Company" have been reminded of about 156,399 times, they blew a 3-1 lead.

Sunday should be a very emotional and physical game.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.