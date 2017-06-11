Triple homicide under investigation in North Royalton

Police and investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are on the scene of a triple homicide in North Royalton.

According to investigators, a mother and her two adult daughters were found dead inside the home at 11489 Ridge Road around 8 p.m. Sunday.

It's believed the victims were shot to death. North Royalton police detective Dave Loeding said his officers do not know what the possible motive is for the deaths or who a suspect could be.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for the latest on this developing story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.