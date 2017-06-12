3 women found murdered in North Royalton home

Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.

According to North Royalton police, a family friend found a mother and her two adult daughters in the bedroom of a home located in the 11400 block of Ridge Road around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police say all three woman appeared to be suffering form gunshot wounds. A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

The victims' identities have not been released at this time and there have been no arrests made in connection to the shooting.

Police and officials from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are still investigating the incident. Detectives remained on the scene overnight and into Monday morning.

