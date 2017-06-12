2 kids and 4 adults hospitalized after car crashes into home

Cleveland police and EMS responded to a crash on Cleveland's east side after a car struck a home, sending six people to the hospital Sunday night.

The crash occurred near the intersection of East 143rd Street and Idarose Avenue.

Police say two children and four adults were taken to an area hospital. Their injuries are not considered serious according to police, but the home sustained significant damage.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

