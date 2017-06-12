Monday's front pages in NE Ohio and San Fran newspapers

There have been an endless amount storylines during this year's NBA Finals, but one thing remains the same as last year: the Cavs are entering Game 5 down 3-1.

The series has given everybody a lot to talk about, but even more discussions and debates have started over the past two games, including a near sweep of the Cavs and poor performances from Cleveland bench players.

Here is Monday's front page of the Akron Beacon Journal:

The front page features point guard Kyrie Irving. In the past two games, Kyrie has scored 78 combined points. He hasn't completely played to his standards during the Finals, but seems to have stepped his level of play up he played much better in the two most important games of the series.

Here is the San Francisco Chronicle's front page for Monday, June 12:

The headline references Draymond's insulting comments following Friday night's game. He said, "I don't pay much attention to anybody in Cleveland. They don't seem to be the sharpest people around." He followed up by saying he does not regret his comments.

Monday's do-or-die Game 5 takes place in Oakland.

