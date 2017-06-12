Cleveland police debut new neighborhood ice cream truck

The Cleveland Police Department has introduced the "Let's Chill Together" ice cream truck for the 2017 summer season.

The truck, which will be roaming neighborhood streets or set up at Cleveland recreation centers, will be manned by Cleveland police officers handing out free ice cream to kids. The police will be taking time to be present in Cleveland neighborhoods all summer long.

The project came together thanks to the Cleveland Police Foundation and Cleveland's own Pierre's Ice Cream, who donated a season's worth of ice cream.

Keep an eye out for a free summer treat and a chance to meet Cleveland's finest.

