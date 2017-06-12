Check out this ice cream parlor's response to Draymond's insult to Cleveland

Golden State's Draymond Green made some insulting comments about Cleveland following Friday night's Game 4. He said, "I don't pay much attention to anybody in Cleveland. They don't seem to be the sharpest people around."

Well, Draymond, Clevelanders aren't too fond of you either. Check out this response from CP's Cooler, an ice cream parlor in Willowick:

Draymond, who is notorious for talking trash and arguably dirty plays, made the remarks after calling Cavs fans "rude" because his mother allegedly got into an altercation in the stands during Game 3 at the Q.

This isn't the first time that CP's Cooler has shared their thoughts on the Warriors. Check out some of their past signs:

