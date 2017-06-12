Donnell Lindsey found guilty of murdering 3-year-old Major Howard

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday morning a verdict was reached in the trial against Donnell Lindsey, the man accused of shooting and killing a 3-year-old toddler.

The jury found Lindsey guilty in the felony murder of the boy. He was also found guilty on multiple counts of felonious assault, attempted murder, and weapons charges.

Police say Lindsey is responsible for the Sept. 2015 drive-by shooting that killed Major Howard. Lindsey fired a weapon into a stopped car near the intersection of East 113th St and Union Avenue that Major, his godmother, and a family friend were in. Major was struck in the chest by gunfire and was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

It took police approximately seven months to capture Lindsey. With help from the US Marshals and other national law enforcement agencies, Lindsey was caught in Georgia in May 2016.

Sentencing for Lindsey will be set at a later date.

