Manny Pacquiao will take 6 hour walk in Philippines for some reason if Warriors lose

For whatever reason, Golden State Warriors fan Manny Pacquiao said he will take a six hour walk in the Philippines if the Cleveland Cavaliers win the NBA Finals. (Source: AP Images)

Professional Filipino boxer Emmanuel Dapidran "Manny" Pacquiao, who is a Golden State Warriors fan, said he will take a six hour walk in the Philippines if the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2017 NBA Finals.

Pacquiao, 38, told GMA Network -- a major broadcast television station in the Philippines -- he will walk from General Santos City to Tinoto. The trek would take about 6 hours and 15 minutes by foot, according to Google Maps.

"'Pag nag-champion Cavs, maglalakad ako mula GenSan to Tinoto, malayo 'yon," Pacquiao told GMA Network Reporter Mav Gonzales. Translated from Filipino to English his quote directly says: "The champion Cavs, I would walk from GenSan to Tinoto, far it."

The Cavs play the Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday at 9 p.m. in Oakland at the Oracle Arena. The Warriors are up 3-1 in the series.

