Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson's grandson charged with handgun felony

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s live-in grandson, Frank Q. Jackson, was arrested June 9 and charged with a felony for having a handgun without a concealed carry permit, according to records obtained by our investigative team.

The charge is a fourth-degree felony by the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police.

Jackson, 20, was arraigned Monday morning in Cleveland Municipal Court where he waived a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to the Grand Jury of the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Jackson wore a torn Cleveland Cavaliers and Budweiser T-shirt.

Jackson remains out on personal bond until his next court proceeding, after indictment.

This is the second run-in with police since April, when he was pulled over for allowing a person to ride in the bed of his pick-up truck. One person riding along with Jackson had a warrant out for an attempted murder charge, and another rider was charged with having a weapon without a concealed carry permit.

"If many of the kids have guns, and young men have guns, they are going to have friends who have guns," the mayor previously said about the April incident. "Don't think I don't have a conversation. That's why he doesn't carry a gun. That's why he doesn't steal. That's why he doesn't sell drugs. Because I have these conversations with him."

Back in July 2016, Jackson was arrested for illegally riding a dirt bike, he was found guilty and entered Selective Intervention Program with Cleveland Municipal Court.

We’ve reached out to the mayor for comment. This story will be updated if he responds.

