Cavs show they are ready to make history in Game 5 hype video (watch)

The Cleveland Cavaliers can do something (again) that no other team in NBA history has done before.

The team shared a hype video ahead of Monday night's Game 5. Despite all of the doubters and haters, the Cavs say they are ready to make history. Check out their newest video:

How could we forget last year, when the Cavs came back from a 3-1 deficit against the Warriors to win the 2016 NBA Championship. They were the first team in league history to climb out of that size hole.

Now, the team has to win three games in a row to complete the 4-game comeback. The Cavs have some momentum following their Game 4 137-116 win over Golden State.

A Cleveland Cavaliers team, led by LeBron James, should never be counted out.

