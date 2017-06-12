Cleveland mayor's grandson, 20, wears ripped Cavs, Budweiser T-shirt to court for handgun felony charge

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s live-in grandson, 20-year-old Frank Q. Jackson, appeared in court Monday morning for an arraignment for a felony handgun charge in a torn Budweiser and Cleveland Cavaliers T-shirt.
Jackson, who will turn 21 in December, was arrested June 9 and charged with a felony for having a handgun without a concealed carry permit, according to records obtained by our investigative team.
The charge is a fourth-degree felony by the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police.
Jackson was arraigned Monday morning in Cleveland Municipal Court where he waived a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to the Grand Jury of the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
Jackson remains out on personal bond until his next court proceeding, after indictment.
The mayor did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
