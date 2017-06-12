LeBron James's music selection is super eclectic (listen)

We know LeBron James is a fan of Kendrick Lamar's hip hop music, but did you know he is a connoisseur of classical music?

In a recent video posted to Uninterrupted's Facebook, James delved deeper into his musical taste.

He said his preference depends on the course of the NBA season. He has certain music that he listens to on the way to the game, to get ready for the game, and to decompress after games.

"A lot of people who don't know, I like listening to classical music. Great composers and things, listen to pianos and different types of instruments that i can kind of relax my mind with," James said.

