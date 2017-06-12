Gavin DeGraw coming to Cleveland's Playhouse Square in August

Gavin DeGraw will perform in Cleveland Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. (Source: Playhouse Square)

Gavin DeGraw tickets for his Cleveland show this summer go on sale June 16.

DeGraw, a multi-platinum-selling and GRAMMY-nominated recording artist, will open a 31-city tour in Cleveland Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. at Playhouse Square's Ohio Theatre.

Tickets for the "Gavin DeGRAW TOUR" go on sale June 16 at 11 a.m. online, at the box office or by calling 216-241-6000. Prices vary from $25 to $50.

The live concert will showcase songs from DeGraw’s entire catalogue. GRAMMY nominated for “We Both Know”, Gavin’s hit singles have included “I Don’t Want To Be”, “Chariot”, “Follow Through”, “In Love With A Girl”, “Not Over You” and “She Sets The City On Fire."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.