East Cleveland resident, on progress of dump clean up: 'What does it take?'

A couple of years ago, a mountain of debris and waste starting showing up yards from Noble Road in East Cleveland.

"You don't know the suffering we go through over here," said Harris Drummonds.

Drummonds has lived in his house on Noble Road for more than 40 years. He and other residents along Noble Road are more than concerned about the effects of the massive dump behind their homes. It was supposed to be a recycling center.

"They recycled the money that we're making, that's from one person's pocket to another person's pocket," Drummonds said.

Drummonds says all they did is poison his neighborhood with dust, poor air quality and cancer-causing toxins.

"My thyroid glands had to be removed. One of them was cancerous. This stuff is killing us," he said.

Residents challenged local elected officials and the EPA on Monday, to join them for a picnic lunch in the area they claim is safe for residents.

"We've got hot dog buns. We've got hot dogs and water for all of these no-shows in the shadow of this dump," he said. "Where are you? They're not coming. They're not coming because all they're going to do is lie and they don't want to be on camera when they lie."

As Cleveland 19 News has repeatedly reported, $6 million have been earmarked to clean up this dump site. Some progress has been made.

Al Porter, a community activist, cooked the hot dogs and laid out the buns and water for the invited guest who never showed.

"There's no way you can look at 40 stories of trash, 40 stories of debris, 40 stories of garbage and claim it is a safe level of toxic," Porter said. "What do it take? Does it take for a bunch of people to get sick and die? What do it take to get this crap out?"

Art McCoy, another longtime community activist, says there's more to this dump than meets the eye.

"They're trying to cover up something and we're going to get to the bottom of it. This is not the end. This the beginning," McCoy said.

