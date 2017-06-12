Akron man, 26, sentenced to life in prison for shooting death of 26-year-old Canton man

A 26-year-old Akron man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing a 26-year-old Canton man.

Dashawn Tomlin will be eligible for parole after 15 years.

He pleaded guilty to one count of murder this past Friday.

Authorities say he shot Charles Vinson in May 2015, outside a home on Boulevard Street in Akron. Investigators said he sneaked up behind Vinson and shot him several times.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.