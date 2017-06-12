Man who found bodies in North Royalton home is talking with police

The boyfriend of one of the North Royalton triple homicide victims went to check his girlfriend's home after she didn't answer her phone, according to 911 calls obtained by Cleveland 19 News.

Suzanne Taylor, 45, and her two daughters, Taylor Pifer, 21, and Kylie Pifer, 18, were found dead in their home on the 11400 block of Ridge Road in North Royalton by Taylor Pifer’s boyfriend. He then called Suzanne Taylor’s boyfriend, who called 911.

Police have said that all three women were found dead in a bedroom.

Suzanne Taylor was killed with a knife. The cause of death of the other two is not yet known.

“We haven't heard from any of them. I tried their phones, they all went straight to voice mail, all their cars are (at the home),” Suzanne Taylor’s boyfriend told police.

Cleveland 19 is not naming either of the men as they have not been named as suspects or persons of interest in the case.

According to the 911 call, Suzanne Taylor’s boyfriend told police all had also been quiet at the home on Saturday when he had stopped by.

“(Taylor Pifer’s boyfriend) called me earlier and said, ‘Hey, something's wrong because all the cars are here, the door is locked, I don't hear the dog,’” he told a 911 dispatcher. “And yesterday I was there and I dropped off flowers and same thing, I didn't hear the dog barking and all the cars were there.”

Police told Cleveland 19 that there isn’t one suspect or person of interest in the case.

Cleveland 19 can confirm that the man who found the bodies is talking with North Royalton police. Police have also said this doesn’t appear to be a random crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Royalton Police Department.

Suzanne Taylor's friends say she was a devoted mother and loved spending time with her girls. Kylie Pifer attended Bowling Green and loved the theater. Taylor Pifer was a fashion major at Kent.

The family was at a funeral home Monday making arrangements. They say they are devastated and can't imagine who would do this.

