Free tacos today at Taco Bell 'til 6 p.m.

Taco Bell is giving one free Doritos Loco Taco to everyone Tuesday.

Tuesday, June 13, is Taco Tuesday at the restaurant.

Since that 'other team' beat the Cleveland Cavaliers here at home, the fast food chain decided to give out free tacos.

The Warriors have stolen a road win in the #NBAFinals. Get your free #DoritosLocosTacos on 6/13 from 2-6 p.m. Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/FszYcpMGSY — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 8, 2017

It's kind of like getting a taco on the Warriors!

Just walk in and ask for a free Doritos Locos Taco. The promotion runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

