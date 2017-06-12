Police: Body found behind a store on Cleveland's east side - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police: Body found behind a store on Cleveland's east side

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A vacant lot in Cleveland is taped off after a body was found Monday afternoon.

The victim was located behind a store at East 105th and Gooding.

Police have not released very many details, but we do know that the victim is a woman.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back later for more details.

