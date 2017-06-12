Deputies say offender knew victims of North Canton double homicide

One man has been arrested and charged in the deadly shooting of a Stark County couple. The Stark County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide in the 1300 block of Mt. Pleasant NE in Lake Township.

Police: Suspect charged with Stark County double murder, connected to North Royalton triple homicide

Family members who'd been trying to contact someone at the residence called deputies around 4 p.m. Monday.

Deputies discovered two bodies at the scene. The victims have been identified as Rogell Eugene John II, 71, and his wife, 64-year-old Roberta Ray John.

Authorities have charged George Brinkman, 45, with their deaths after an 9-hour standoff with SWAT in Brunswick. He's been charged with two counts of murder. Stark County Sheriff's Office said Brinkman knew the couple.

He dated the couple's daughter some time ago and worked for them as their house sitter.

So far no motive has been released.

Brinkman is also named as a suspect in the deaths of a mother and her two adult daughters inside their North Royalton home. Suzanne Taylor and her daughters, Taylor and Kylie were found dead Sunday night.

The investigation is ongoing.

