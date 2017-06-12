Teen shot, killed in East Cleveland

Detectives with the East Cleveland Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy.

According to Detective Bureau Commander Scott Gardner, police were called to the 1200 block of Carlyon Road around 3:30 pm Monday.

Police found the teen with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospitals in Cleveland where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no one has been arrested and no suspects have been identified.

Police say that anyone with information should contact the Detective Bureau at (216) 681-2162 or call Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463.

