Golden State too much for Cleveland in Game 5, Warriors become 2017 NBA champs

The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again.

They defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.

The Cavs avoided elimination this past Friday with an impressive win at home, but could not keep that momentum going against the mighty Warriors, who added former league MVP Kevin Durant in the off season.

Golden State ended the season winning 31 of its final 33 games. The squad averaged 121 points a game in these Finals.

LeBron James averaged 33.6 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists -- a triple double -- in these finals.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.