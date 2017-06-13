A day of pampering for cancer survivors at Komen event

A day of pampering at the salon. A day for breast cancer survivors to relax and celebrate being a woman.

"It's growing back like curly and it's a lot darker,” said breast cancer survivor Shelly Nahrstedt. "I feel fantastic. I feel like I love life."

Nahrstedt has been cancer free for six months. The Avon mother of three was diagnosed with breast cancer April of 2016, after a routine mammogram.

This came just months after her mother was also diagnosed with the disease.

Nahrstedt underwent three months of chemotherapy, a mastectomy, and reconstructive surgery.

"I went through depression and then I didn't want to go out of the house. I think that the worst time in this period was the unknown. Not knowing,” she said.

Sean Shacklett of Susan G. Komen Northeast Ohio says they celebrate survivors every year.

"They are the life blood of what we do and they are the reason why we exist and why we go to work every day and do what we do,” Shacklett said.

So this is one of the many ways Susan G. Komen of Northeast Ohio says, "Thank you" to those who fight the disease.

"It really feels good to give back and to do something and part of what we do every day is making people feel good about themselves. So this has really been a great opportunity to help and really make them feel special,” explained Owner of Manifest Salon, Nicole Joeright.

Nails, hair, and makeup services all donated for free along with the photos by Clifford Norton Studio. Capturing a moment filled with smiles and laughter.

"Live each day to the fullest. Keep your faith and I think your family and friends are really the most important thing,” said Nahrstedt.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.