Suspect's vehicle seen by victim's boyfriend at home of North Royalton triple homicide

Police believe George Brinkman is responsible for five murders and a police standoff that spanned several days and a more-than 50-mile span.

According to court documents, Brinkman is accused of killing Rogell and Roberta John in their North Canton home Sunday with a gun during the course of a robbery.

Suspect in 5 Ohio murders talks to reporter during SWAT situation, arrest (transcript)

North Royalton police believe the day before, on Saturday, Brinkman killed Suzanne Taylor, and her daughters Taylor Pifer and Kylie Pifer. Suzanne Taylor was killed with a knife, and police haven't said how Taylor and Kylie Pifer were killed. The three women's bodies were found Sunday, on a bed in their North Royalton home.

Man suspected of killing 5 had been house sitting for Stark County couple found dead

According to 911 calls, Taylor Pifer's boyfriend went to the home on Sunday after not being able to reach his girlfriend. Upon finding the three women, he called Suzanne Taylor's boyfriend, who called 911.

During the 911 call, Suzanne Taylor's boyfriend offered police a key clue in the investigation.

He said he had been at the North Royalton home on Saturday.

"I dropped off flowers and same thing I didn't hear the dog barking and all the cars were there, and her friend George's car was there," he said, presumably referring to George Brinkman.

North Royalton police said they contacted Stark County authorities on Sunday night and Monday to check Brinkman's location.

North Royalton police said they only learned Rogell and Roberta John had been murdered late Monday afternoon.

At about 9 p.m. Monday, Cleveland 19 learned Brinkman was involved in a standoff with police at a home in Brunswick. The standoff ended more than eight hours after it began. Officials said Brinkman had a pistol.

No shots were fired but police said they did use a Taser on Brinkman.

Brinkman is in the North Royalton jail, and is expected to be formally charged with the North Royalton murders in Parma Municipal Court.

