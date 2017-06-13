LeBron: 'I need to sit down and figure this thing out'

Nobody can say that LeBron James and the Cavaliers didn't give it their best. It just wasn't enough to compete with the superteam full of stars on the Golden State Warriors.

Following Monday night's Game 5 loss, and ultimately the Finals defeat, LeBron was asked about his future in the league. He said, "It's a two-sided question because for me personally, I don't know. I need to sit down and figure this thing out."

So, what's next for LeBron? Several NBA analysts are already speculating that he will flee the CLE and join a Los Angeles team. CBS Sports shares the rumors that he could jet for California to join either the Los Angeles Lakers or Los Angeles Clippers. Some believe he has been trying to unite with his off-the-court buddies, such as Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony, and create a superteam of their own.

Is the best option to join several other aging players to stay competitive with younger teams like the Warriors? LeBron seems to have gotten better with age, but how long can he keep it up? He certainly isn't slowing yet. He became the first player in NBA Finals history to average a triple-double.

Kyrie won't forget LeBron's Finals performance. pic.twitter.com/JAHov5b8Nn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 13, 2017

LeBron said, "they're [the Warriors] going to be here for a while. They're going to be around for a while. Pretty much all their guys are in their 20s. Pretty much all their big-name guys are in their 20s, and they don't show any signs of slowing down. So there's going to be a lot of teams that's trying to figure out ways to put personnel together to try and match that if they're able to actually face them in the Playoff series."

There will be a lot of offseason questions, but we can all agree that there is no place we'd rather see LeBron than here in Cleveland.

