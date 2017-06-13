Making a plan can help prevent summer 'brain drain' for children

While school's out for the summer, teachers are reminding parents to keep their brains active with reading and math exercises.

The National Summer Learning Association states most students lose two months of math skills every summer. They add that low-income children typically lose another two to three months in reading. That can put the most vulnerable children several years behind their peers by the time they end elementary school.

"Repetitiveness and relevancy are really important for remembering information that we've learned," said Joline Scott-Roller with College Colleagues in Middleburg Heights. The success center helps kids and adults tackle a variety of learning challenges

"You want to keep the brain fresh," said Christine Vodicka, co-founder of College Colleagues. "You want to keep the learning activities going and it doesn't have to mean just the school book list or just the work sheets. You have to relate it to their interests.

Vodicka said setting aside 15 to 20 minutes of daily reading in ideal. She said math concepts can be incorporated into things families may already be doing around the house.

"Whether they're cooking or maybe they setup a lemonade stand, and then they can learn math skills and social skills and problem solving skills," Vodicka said.

An incentive should also be apart of the equation. Vodicka said reading and math activities done during the week should work toward a reward- like a field trip to the zoo or science museum.