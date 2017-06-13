Front page: Check out the headlines after the Warriors win, Cavs lose in NBA Finals

The NBA Finals have wrapped up, and the outcome was not favorable for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They lost to the Golden State Warriors, with the series-ending defeat coming in Game 5 Monday night.

The headlines are contrasting, depending on which paper you look at. Cavs fans are devastated after the season ended. That's reflected in the Akron Beacon Journal's front page:

On the other hand, Warriors fans in California are celebrating, again. Here is the cover of the San Francisco Chronicle:

The "three-match" between the Cavs and the Warriors was one of the most-watched NBA Finals in league history. This series was reportedly the most popular since Michael Jordan played, and was watched by NBA fans across the globe. Here is the front page for the Tribuna del Yaqui in Mexico.

