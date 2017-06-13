Person of interest identified in connection to North Canton double homicide

The Stark County Sheriff's Office confirmed a person of interest has been identified in Monday's double homicide of 71-year-old Rogell Eugene John II and his wife, 64-year-old Roberta Ray John.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office did not publicly release a name, but they said investigators have a person of interest identified in this case.

Deputies responded Monday afternoon to a home in the 1300 block of Mt. Pleasant Street NE in Lake Township after a family member said they were not able to contact Rogell or Roberta. When deputies arrived to the home, their bodies were found murdered at the scene.

The cause of their death has not been released, but police say it doesn't appear to be a murder-suicide. The Stark County Sheriff's Office said the suspect may have known the victims.

The murder investigation is still underway.

