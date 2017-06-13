Who is George Brinkman?

North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials.

During a press conference, North Royalton Police Det. Dave Loeding confirmed that Brinkman is connected to five murders.

On Sunday, Suzanne Taylor and her two daughters, Taylor and Kylie, were found murdered inside of a North Royalton home. On Monday afternoon, Rogell Eugene John II and his wife Roberta Ray John were found murdered in their Lake Township home.

Police say 45-year-old Brinkman previously lived in Stark County, but is a "squatter" and moves from place-to-place at times. He had been friends with Suzanne, one of the murder victims, since childhood. Det. Loeding said there are "logical connections" to the victims.

Brinkman previously pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and unauthorized access to a computer in 1998, and forgery in Cuyahoga County, but he never committed any violent crimes according to local court documents.

Neighbors tell Cleveland 19 George Brinkman worked for the Stark County couple he allegedly murdered, and dated their daughter.

A duplex on Norriton Circle NW in North Canton is Brinkman's last listed address. He lived there more than a year ago when he was dating Stacy John, the daughter of the couple in Lake Township deputies say he shot to death.

"For somebody to commit crimes like that, it doesn't make any sense whatsoever, obviously he had a screw or too loose somewhere," said Jeff Piggott, who lives just a few doors down.

He says he used to see Brinkman when they got their mail.

"He was against anything that went on, I never saw him laugh, never," Piggott said.

He says Brinkman even worked for Stacy's stepdad at one point dropping off phone books.

"They used to run the business out of the garage and stockpile phone books and he loaded his old pickup up and distributed them to Sandusky, they was all over the place," Piggott said.

Deputies say Brinkman was house sitting for the couple while they were on vacation.

Brinkman is behind bars right now on a $4 million bond.

