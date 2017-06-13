Kitten found in burned townhouse almost 2 months after fire

A family is ecstatic after finding one of their kittens in an unexpected place.

The McIntyre-Gardner home in Avon Lake burned down in April and they lost 12 family pets, including 5 kittens.

Jim McIntyre went back to the house to check on things and to his surprise, found one of the kittens there.

"I hear a little meow, just out of the corner, I thought I was hearing things and then all of a sudden, Roxy popped out of nowhere," he said.

They believe the cat has been living there since the fire, almost 2 months ago.

The family is still displaced and living in a hotel as insurance adjusters work on the home. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but the family is trying to staying together.

"We just had the perfect storm of everything hit us all at once, sicknesses, to my father passing away and then this horrible fire. So we're just grateful to be back together and we're just happy for all the help that Cleveland gave us," said McIntyre.

If you'd like to help the family, click here.

You can also make monetary donations to the McIntyre-Gardner Fire Fund at any First Federal Lakewood location or at the main branch located at 20425 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River, OH 44116.