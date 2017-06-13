Guilty plea in July crash that killed three friends

A 20-year-old man accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed three Euclid teens in July will not go to trial.

Kareem Walton pleaded guilty Tuesday to an 11 count indictment. He faced several charges including aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle while impaired.

Prosecutors say Walton was driving 80 mph westbound on Kirby Avenue in Cleveland when he lost control. His car smashed into a tree and spun in a clockwise direction, ejecting four of the five passengers onto the roadway.

Three 17-year-old's were killed: Alexandria Winegarner, Daija Wynne, and Takia Jackson. The accident also caused serious injuries to two minor females, ages 14 and 15.

Walton will be sentenced at 1 p.m. on June 15.

