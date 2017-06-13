Pier W in Lakewood among 12 restaurants involved in data breach

Pier W in Lakewood is warning guests that their credit and debit card information may be at risk.

Select Restaurants, the Beachwood-based company behind Pier W in Lakewood, said a recent data security incident at its third-party vendor may have compromised payment information of some guests who were at 12 different locations between Oct. 26, 2016 and Feb. 3, 2017. Pier W is the only Northeast Ohio location affected.

Select Restaurants said it began their investigation in late March after some unusual activity was reported to the company.

On April 26, Select Restaurants confirmed that suspicious activity, indicating a potential compromise of some guests' debit and credit card data.

They are working with the United States Secret Service to investigate this incident and have confirmed that malware may have stolen credit or debit card data from some credit and debit cards used at affected locations. The breach appears to have affected Pier W from Oct. 27, 2016 through Jan. 7, 2017.

The information at risk includes the cardholder's name, card number, expiration date and CVV.

"Select Restaurants takes the security of our guests' information seriously, and we apologize for the inconvenience this incident has caused our guests," President & COO of Select Restaurants Alan Donatelli said.

The ownership group has established a dedicated assistance line for individuals seeking additional information regarding this incident. Guests can call (877) 238-2151 and provide reference number 8204060617 when calling. They're also encouraging guests who believe they may be affected by this incident to take additional action to further protect against possible identity theft or other financial loss.

At no charge, a guest can also have these credit bureaus place a "fraud alert" on their file that alerts creditors to take additional steps to verify their identity prior to granting credit in their name.

