Psych exam ordered for mom accused of killing 5-year-old daughter

A Stark County woman accused of killing her daughter will undergo a psychological evaluation to see if she is fit to stand trial, according to court records.

A judge signed the examination order June 7 for MingMing Chen to be evaluated by Dr. James Karpawich PH.D.

The examination will determine whether Chen can be tried for the beating death earlier this year of 5-year-old Ashley Zhao.

Zhao was first reported missing, but was later found 'concealed' inside the family's Asian cuisine restaurant in Jackson Township.

MingMing Chen is charged her with murder. Ashley's father, Liang Zhao, is charged with complicity to commit murder.

Authorities said Chen struck Ashley several times in the head with her right fist.

Chen and Zhao also have a 6-year-old daughter who remains in protective custody with Stark County Children and Family Services.

Chen and Zhao remain jailed on $5 million bond. Both will go on trial Sept. 11. They face life in prison if convicted.

