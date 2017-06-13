Suspect arrested in Cleveland car dealership's owners deaths

A man accused in the April shooting deaths of Mike and Trina Kuznik has been arrested.

According to Cleveland police, Joseph McAlpine was picked up and charged with aggravated murder Tuesday, June 13.

The Kuznik's were caught off-guard when they were murdered at their 185th St. car dealership on Good Friday, according to Cleveland Police. At the time, police said the motive appeared to have been robbery.

On April 14, officers responded to the Mr. Cars Inc. automobile dealership in the 700 block of East 185th Street. Police say that the victims' 19-year-old son went to the car lot after he was not able to contact his parents. He found his parents suffering from gunshot wounds to their heads.

The couple’s dog was also killed.

A court date for McAlpine has not been set.

McAlpine had served nine years in prison for aggravated robbery and was released in August 2016. He is an alleged member of the Heartless Felons street gang, according to city officials.

