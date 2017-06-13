Rihanna's obsession with LeBron James takes weird 'Lion King' turn

After the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals Monday night, one of the first people to hop on Instagram to give their take on the game was none other than Rihanna.

The pop star posted a scene from The Lion King, but put her face on Simba, LeBron's mug on Mufasa and Kevin Durant was Scar (the bad lion). The video was posted along with the message:

badgalriri #LongLiveTheKing#KingisStillKingBitch (whispers congrats to KD, cause....ROCNation) BUT: me and @mdollas11 beefing all summer!!

Check it out below:

Rihanna also put the famous Michael Jordan crying meme on her body and posted it -- everyone knows who number 23 is.

badgalriri ?? #childish

This isn't the first Rihanna expressed her love for the game/LeBron. She made headlines after Game 1 of the series when she called a Warriors fan a B*&$! She also got out of her seat to bow down to LeBron during the game.

