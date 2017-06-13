Cleveland is officially in a heat wave

On June 13, Cleveland tied the heat record of 93 degrees from 1954. (Source: CBS News)

In the last two days, Cleveland has tied the record set for heat in 1954 at 93 degrees, officially putting the area in a heat wave.

This was due to typical summer-like area of high pressure sitting over top of us, combined with sinking air and stronger winds.

This allowed afternoon temps to really soar into the 90s.

Cleveland was officially in a heat wave due to this. A heat wave here is defined as three consecutive days with temperatures greater than 90 degrees. It will likely come to an end with the approaching rain and storms for the rest of the week, but if we manage to dodge the rain, another run at 90 is possible Wednesday.

